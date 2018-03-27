Jail records show the co-owner of a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant water slide is being held in Texas on suspicion of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Cameron County jail’s brief online records cite a “Kansas agency” in the booking charges against Jeffrey Henry. The records don’t provide any detail, but a spokeswoman for the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, said Monday that Henry had been arrested in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt hasn’t responded to phone calls and emails seeking details about possible charges against Henry. The Kansas indictment is sealed.

A Cameron County booking clerk says Henry is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A Kansas grand jury last week indicted Schlitterbahn and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges. They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter in Caleb’s death.

Henry is co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. Online jail records did not list an attorney for him.