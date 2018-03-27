With the shutdown of all Toys ‘R’ Us stores looming, one man has taken it upon himself to try to save the beloved toy retailer from total liquidation.

Isaac Larian, the head of MGA Entertainment Inc.—a.k.a. the company behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes—has officially launched a GoFundMe page in an attempt to rescue Toys ‘R’ Us from bankruptcy by purchasing part or all of the company.

Larian and and his investors kickstarted the campaign by donating $200 million of their own money to the cause. However, with a goal of $1 billion by May 28, 2018, there is still a long way to go.

“Toys ‘R’ Us is on the verge of permanently closing its doors. It feels like the end of an era, with sad headlines spreading across news and social media, BUT there is still time to save this American icon—and you can help,” the page reads. “You can be a part of this historic movement to #SaveToysRUs by donating today! Your donation will help to ensure that generations to come can ‘always be a Toys ‘R’ Us kid’ and save employee jobs that are at stake should the company cease operation.”

Will you be donating?