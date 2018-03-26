Lovesick Maryland High School Shooter Killed Himself, Says Sheriff

By Associated Press
March 26, 2018

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say the student who fatally shot a female classmate at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that 17-year-old Austin Rollins fired one fatal shot to his head.

The sheriff’s office says Rollins killed himself during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his weapon. It says the shot fired by the officer, sheriff’s deputy Blaine Gaskill, struck the gun in Rollins’ hand.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at Great Mills High School, about 65 miles southeast of Washington. A 16-year-old student, Jaelynn Willey, died Thursday after being taken off life support.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released from a hospital.

