Mountain Lion Caught After Roaming Through California Backyards
This Monday, March 26, 2018 aerial image made from video provided by KABC-7 shows a mountain lion walking between residential houses in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, Calif. near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.on Monday, March 26, 2018. The mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it.
Live Air 7—AP
By Associated Press
4:08 PM EDT

(AZUSA, Calif.) — A mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it.

The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.

TV news helicopters showed it pawing at the door of a home and jumping onto the roof of a shed, then leaping over a fence.

Azusa police contained the big cat until wildlife officers arrived and used social media to warn residents to stay indoors.

After being tranquilized, the sleeping lion was loaded onto a pickup truck to be moved out of the neighborhood.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE