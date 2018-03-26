White House Says President Trump 'Doesn't Believe' Stormy Daniels Account of Affair

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump is continuing to deny allegations by adult film star Stormy Daniels that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump has repeatedly denied the claims and says he’s the only one who’s been consistent in his story.

He says that the White House did not violate federal campaign finance law in its dealings with Daniels. And he’s referring questions about Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the campaign’s actions to them.

Daniels said in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.

Shah says Trump doesn’t believe she was threatened.

He says, “There’s nothing to corroborate her claim.”