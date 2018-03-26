A Customer Enthusiastically Endorsing a Burger Is the Hot New Viral Video
By Cady Lang
A Shake Shack patron has gone viral for singing the praises of the burger he ordered from the popular fast food restaurant.

In a video posted to Twitter, a customer is seen loudly asking “Yo, who made this burger? Who made this burger, man? I know y’all hear me!”

He continues to push the question in a seemingly aggressive manner before getting an answer from an employee who lists the names of the cooks that day: Jason and Mike.

After hearing their names, the customer breaks into a smile before offering enthusiastic compliments for his meal.

“Jason, you killin’ it, man. Mike too!”

Since being published on Saturday, the tweet has received more than 145,605 retweets. Watch the viral clip below.

