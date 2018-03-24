'It Came in Like a Hurricane.' 1 Dead After Driver Plows Into Crowd in Houston

By Associated Press
3:42 PM EDT

(HOUSTON) — A man being beaten by several people outside of a Houston club early Thursday fled to his car and then drove into the crowd in an apparent act of retaliation, striking at least four people and killing one of them, according to police.

The car’s driver and several people he hit were taken to a hospital, said police, who haven’t released the name of the driver or the man who died.

Witnesses said the man’s car also struck nearby vehicles. It came to a stop against a fence.

“It came in like a hurricane,” Teanna Macintosh told the Houston Chronicle. “It just appeared out of nowhere and he just came in and started hitting and running over people and dragging people and tearing up people’s cars. You couldn’t calm him down.”

Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said Thursday afternoon that homicide detectives are still investigating the death and it remains unclear as to what charges may be filed.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE