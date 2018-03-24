(HOUSTON) — A man being beaten by several people outside of a Houston club early Thursday fled to his car and then drove into the crowd in an apparent act of retaliation, striking at least four people and killing one of them, according to police.

The car’s driver and several people he hit were taken to a hospital, said police, who haven’t released the name of the driver or the man who died.

Witnesses said the man’s car also struck nearby vehicles. It came to a stop against a fence.

“It came in like a hurricane,” Teanna Macintosh told the Houston Chronicle. “It just appeared out of nowhere and he just came in and started hitting and running over people and dragging people and tearing up people’s cars. You couldn’t calm him down.”

Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said Thursday afternoon that homicide detectives are still investigating the death and it remains unclear as to what charges may be filed.