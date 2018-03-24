Temptations Singer Dennis Edwards' Cause of Death Released

By Associated Press
1:47 PM EDT

(CHICAGO) — The Cook County, Illinois medical examiner’s office has determined that former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards died of complications from meningitis.

Edwards died last month in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.

The Chicago Tribune reports the medical examiner’s finding, released Friday, confirms what the family said when announcing Edwards’ death on Feb. 1.

The Birmingham, Alabama-born Edwards replaced founding member David Ruffin in 1968. His soulful, passionate voice defined the group for years. He was a member on and off for about two decades and part of the lineup that released “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” ”Ball of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)” and “Cloud Nine.”

Edwards was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of The Temptations in 1989.

