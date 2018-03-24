'Only Thing I Have Left.' Ashes of Woman's Stillborn Daughter Stolen From Home

By Associated Press
1:39 PM EDT

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — An Ohio woman is urgently asking whoever broke into her Columbus home to return an urn containing the ashes of her stillborn daughter.

WSYX-TV reports Iesha Harvey says she doesn’t care whether any of the other items stolen from her home Monday are returned. She says the baby’s ashes are the most important thing to her and the “only thing I have left.”

Harvey lost the baby because of complications in 2013. Photos of the urn stored on her computer were recently lost in an accidental file dump.

Columbus police say the lack of fingerprints, witnesses or surveillance camera footage means it’s unlikely the theft will be solved.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE