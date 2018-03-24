(TREBES, France) — A French judicial official says three homemade explosive devices have been found in the supermarket in southern France that was the site of a deadly attack by a man calling himself “a soldier” of the Islamic State group.

Also found were a 7.65-caliber handgun and a hunting knife, the official said on Saturday. He wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

The supermarket in Trebes was the site of an hours-long attack Friday that killed four people. The 25-year-old Moroccan-born attacker was himself killed when special police stormed the market.

It wasn’t clear whether the knife and handgun found were the weapons he wielded when entering the supermarket.

French police searching the home of the man found notes referring to the Islamic State group that appeared to be a final testament, the official said.

Also found in the search of the home were a computer and telephone, the official said Saturday, a day after the attack.

Police searched the home of Moroccan-born Redouane Lakdim, 25, after Friday’s attack that killed four people — two in a supermarket near the southern city of Carcassonne where the attacker was killed in an assault. The fourth victim, a gendarme who stood in for a female hostage and was shot, died early Saturday.

The official says there apparently was no mention in the notes of the attack plans.