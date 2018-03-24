Hundreds of Thousands to Rally Across the Country: The Latest on the March For Our Lives

Hundreds of thousands of students are expected to participate in the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, calling for action to stop future gun violence after a spate of deadly school shootings.

In the weeks since 17 people were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the country — following the lead of students in Parkland, Florida — have walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence, lobbied law makers to pass gun reform legislation, and planned Saturday’s mass demonstration.

As students gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning, more than 800 sister rallies were set to take place in cities around the world, according to the protest website.

Thousands of protesters in Washington, New York City and Boston lined up early Saturday – braving unseasonably cold temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

“Good morning world. I still can’t believe that our conversations on a living room floor have evolved into something so extraordinary. Let’s do this,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin said in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Today is the #MarchForOurLives !!! Don’t forget to hydrate, scream, and hydrate again !! With all the 17 in mind, we will (MSD) Shine,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Emma González said.

The Washington, D.C. rally is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern Time.