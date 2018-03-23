A Family of 4 From Iowa Was Found Dead in a Mexico Vacation Condo

A family-of-four from Creston, Iowa, was found dead in a Mexico vacation condo after having been reported missing early Friday morning.

The Sharp family — Kevin Sharp, 41, Amy Sharp, 38, Sterling Sharp, 12, and Adrianna Sharp, 7 — left the U.S. for Mexico on March 15. They were supposed to return to the U.S. on March 21, according to a Facebook post from Ashli Peterson, who is a family member, the Des Moines Register reported.

Family members reported the Sharps missing early Friday morning, according to a statement from the Creston Police Department given to TIME.

After contacting the U.S. State Department, a welfare check was made to the condo in Akumal, Mexico, near Tulum, where the family was found. “Autopsies of the family members are being performed in Mexico and results are pending,” according to the statement. At a press conference the department said there was “no sign of any traumatic injury.”