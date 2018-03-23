Cardi B, queen of the Bronx, has had a glow-up of a year making all of the money moves, but money moves are not exempt from taxes, something that’s prompted the rapper to question current tax policy.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist took to her Instagram to air her grievances about the lack of transparency when it came to taxes in this country. In the video post, Cardi questions what Uncle Sam is doing with her money, since 40% of her income is being paid in taxes. She even has some valid critiques of New York state for underfunding prisons and the sad state of the MTA.

Cardi B’s desire for more information on how her taxpayer dollars are being spent was something that resonated with the Internet, who appreciated her candor.