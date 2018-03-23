Following calls to delete Facebook in the aftermath of the company’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, Elon Musk just deleted his companies’ SpaceX and Tesla Facebook pages.

Musk claimed he wasn’t even aware the verified pages for SpaceX and Tesla existed until someone mentioned it on Twitter. In response to WhatsApp founder Brian Acton calling on people to “#deletefacebook,” Musk chimed in asking what Facebook was before taking down the verified pages for his companies.

It also appears Musk deleted Tesla’s Solar City Facebook page.

Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have had issues before. In 2016, a SpaceX rocket exploded on a Florida launchpad, which destroyed a Facebook satellite in the process. The satellite was being used by Facebook as part of the company’s plan to bring Internet to parts of Africa.

“As I’m here in Africa, I’m deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX’s launch failure destroyed our satellite that would have provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else across the continent,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook at the time.

Musk addressed the incident, saying he took responsibility and gave Facebook a free launch to make up for it.

The calls to delete Facebook grew loud after news broke that research firm Cambridge Analytica received data on 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Cambridge Analytica, which claimed to help get President Donald Trump elected, said it deleted the information, but reports surfaced earlier this week that it was not deleted.