Let us recognize some very bizarre iPhone news today involving a woman using a steak knife to rob a phone store of exactly one cell phone.

Police are trying to find a woman they say robbed a Boost Mobile in Gwinnett County, Georgia, recently, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

But before she made away with her Apple smartphone of choice, she browsed around a bit.

According to police, the woman waltzed into the cell phone store in the afternoon on March 18 and walked around the store for nearly an hour. That’s when she asked a clerk to check out the iPhone 6.

And as the salesperson took the phone out, she pulled out a steak knife and demanded the phone.

The employee gave it to her and she then ran from the store, but not before security cameras captured the incident.