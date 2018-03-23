IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is why some teachers read novels to their math classes.

By Kara Newhouse in KQED MindShift

2. How much does artificial intelligence threaten national security?

By Jack Corrigan in NextGov

3. Changes to letter-spacing could improve children’s reading.

By Binghamton University

4. Your brain can ‘shut off’ the perception of pain when you’re hungry.

By Katherine Unger Baillie at the University of Pennsylvania

5. Want to fight crime? Plant some flowers with your neighbor.

By Marc Zimmerman in the Conversation

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.