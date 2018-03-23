For anyone who’s ever eagerly bitten into a big, juicy sandwich only to end up with sauce all over them, sliced ketchup is here to cure those spill woes.

Thanks to Los Angeles-based food entrepreneur Emily Williams, ketchup lovers will hopefully soon be able to savor their favorite condiment in slice form. The Slice of Sauce creator and her business partner, Thac Lecong, have recently launched a Kickstarter in hopes of crowdsourcing funds to get their product into production.

“The slice is going to revolutionize the way that we sauce,” Williams says of the portable ketchup slices in the video promoting the campaign. “But it’s also all-natural, no preservatives. This flavor is the real deal.”

Unfortunately, some skeptics aren’t so sure about this new method of ketchup consumption. “I just discovered something called a ketchup slice and it’s an absolute abomination. A crime. Just don’t do it,” Twitter user Ari Shapiro wrote. “I don’t want a ketchup fruit roll-up or anything that resembles a processed slice of ketchup. If someone I know is using this new product, I will disown them in public.”

However, others are totally on board with the product. “I am so ready for a ketchup slice on my bacon & egg burger my mouth watering at the prospect,” tweeted user Supergoodplus.

Watch the video below.