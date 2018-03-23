President Trump says he is “considering” a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over “Dreamers” and border wall funding.

Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”

Trump’s tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.

On Thursday, Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.