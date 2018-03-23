Man Stabbed Woman 30 Times and Set Her Body on Fire, Police Say
Montgomery County Police Department
By Associated Press
9:17 AM EDT

(GERMANTOWN, Md.) — A Maryland prosecutor says a man stabbed a woman approximately 30 times, drove around with the body in her car and ultimately set the vehicle and her body on fire.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 29-year-old Stephan Lunningham is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of 49-year-old Angela Fay Thomas.

Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Hall says Lunningham set the car and Thomas’s body ablaze after driving around for between one or two days.

According to charging documents, a surveillance video from a Germantown 7-Eleven service station showed Lunningham with a red gas can. Court records say Thomas’s Honda Accord was set on fire shortly thereafter.

Attorney Samantha Fuchs says Lunningham is innocent until proven guilty.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE