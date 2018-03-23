Hostages are being held in a supermarket in a small town in the south of France Friday afternoon in what officials are treating as a terror attack. The hostage situation has been taken over by anti-terrorism officials and has left at least two people dead and about a dozen injured, officials said.

Here’s what we know so far.

French gendarmes block the access to Trebes, where a man took hostages at a supermarket on March 23, 2018 in Trebes, southwest France. At least one person was feared dead after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group fired shots in a hostage-taking at a supermarket in southwest France, police said. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC CABANIS ERIC CABANIS—AFP/Getty Images

What happened?

A man took hostages in a French supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes Friday afternoon. The suspect fired six shots at police officers earlier that morning as they were on their way back from jogging in Carcassonne, according to the Associated Press. An officer had a shoulder injury, which Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union, described as non-life-threatening.

The suspect is still inside the Super U supermarket, though officials are unsure there are people with him, a national police force spokesperson told the AP.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the hostage situation ‘seems to be a terrorist act,’ the AP reported. French President Emmanuel Macron asked Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to visit the hostage site as well.

French law enforcement officials in Carcassonne said the suspect holding hostages at the supermarket claims to be part of the Islamic State, according to Le Monde. However, police say the man’s identity and motive has not yet been determined.

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation, according to the AP.

Authorities said the suspect shot and killed two people and approximately a dozen are injured. Previously, officials said at least one victim is still inside the supermarket seriously injured. The victim’s injury was described as life-threatening, according to a police union official.