We may never get a third Sex and the City movie, but it looks like the fab foursome may have one last story to tell on the political stage.

After Cynthia Nixon—a.k.a. everyone’s favorite cynic, Miranda Hobbes—announced her bid to run for governor of New York on Monday, Kristin Davis showed her support for her longtime co-star by immediately endorsing Nixon on social media. Not to mention that she has already donated to Nixon’s campaign.

Now, Kim Cattrall has also taken to Twitter to give her blessing—well, sort of. After being asked what she thinks of Nixon’s foray into the world of politics, the one and only Samantha Jones offered a somewhat ambiguous response. “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” she wrote on Thursday.

Cattrall’s cryptic reply comes just weeks after an apparent public falling out with Sarah Jessica Parker following the death of the former’s brother.

Parker has yet to weigh in on Nixon’s campaign. But we can only hope that when her response finally does arrive, it will be in the form of a column in the New York Star.