5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Shawn Mendes is not yet 20. But with “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan,” two new singles the wildly popular singer-songwriter released back-to-back this week ahead of an impending album, Mendes is here to prove that he’s not just a teen sensation, but a bona fide artist with staying power. While “Lost in Japan” leans R&B, “In My Blood” is a soulful pop-rock anthem, taking its cues from the likes of Kings of Leon. Sweeping from an intimate acoustic opening to a stadium-ready chorus, Mendes has hit a chord that will certainly speak to the crowds of his generation: “Looking through my phone again, feeling anxious,” he reflects. “Afraid to be alone again, I hate this.” In a moment of uncertainty and activism, his brand of sincerity feels especially appropriate. “Sometimes I feel like giving up, but I just can’t,” he croons, letting the song work some uplifting magic. “It isn’t my blood.”