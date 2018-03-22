IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. What if museums cost more for rich people?

By Adele Peters in Fast Company

2. Unhappiness is a palate cleanser, helping your brain prepare for what’s next.

By Indira M. Raman in Nautilus

3. Facebook’s business model is why we need a digital protection agency.

By Paul Ford at Bloomberg Businessweek

4. Will Yellowstone — and its skiing, fishing and tourism industries — fall victim to climate change?

By Todd Wilkinson at Mountain Journal

5. Eighty percent of venture capital is invested in just three U.S. states. That has to change.

By Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna in Recode

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.