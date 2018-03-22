Volcano in Indonesia Belches Toxic Fumes That Poison 30 People
JAVA, INDONESIA - APRIL 13: A landscape view as seen while on trek to Mount Ijen on April 13, 2012 in Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)
Suhaimi Abdullah—Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:22 AM EDT

(JAKARTA, Indonesia) — Thirty people were treated for sulfur gas poisoning after Mount Ijen in eastern Java belched toxic fumes from its crater, Indonesia’s disaster agency said Thursday.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said more than 170 residents of several villages on the volcano’s slopes had to flee.

He said some suffered shortness of breath and vomiting following the steam and gas-based eruption about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The mountain is known for its stunning sulfur lake and night-time sulfur mining involving dangerous and backbreaking work by low paid laborers.

Sutopo said Ijen’s summit is now temporarily off limits to activities but the volcano’s overall status remains normal.

Indonesia, which straddles the seismically volatile Pacific “Ring of Fire,” has more than 120 active volcanoes.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE