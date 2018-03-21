Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally addressed the growing crisis confronting his company over how Cambridge Analytica allegedly used data collected by 50 million users without their direct consent in its work for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. After days of silence, Zuckerberg on Wednesday outlined steps he said would protect users’ information in the future.
“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a lengthy Facebook post. “I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.
Facebook is planning to investigate all apps that have had access to users’ data prior to a change the company made in 2014 to limit the information third-party apps could receive, Zuckerberg said. Apps that do not agree to the audit will be banned, and Facebook will alert any users that may have had their information misused. The social media site is also planning to further limit the data apps currently have access to and remove data access to apps a user hasn’t used in three months. Lastly, Facebook will be adding a tool that will help people understand what apps have access to their information and provide an easy way to revoke that access.
Zuckerberg also provided a timeline for the events surrounding the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Read Zuckerberg’s full post below: