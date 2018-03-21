Cities Need More Workers

1. Cities don’t need more jobs. They need more workers.

By Conor Sen at Bloomberg View

2. The next Russian attack will be far worse than bots and trolls.

By Alina Polyakova in Lawfare

3. Living abroad can truly help you find a better sense of yourself.

By Jeff Falk at Rice University

4. These elegant and low-tech solutions could unlock cleaner, safer drinking water.

By Kelley Christensen at Michigan Technical University

5. Jobs in African nations are at risk as the west rushes to automate work.

By the BBC

