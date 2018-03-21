Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted on the run via motorbike in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

The power couple was seen filming alongside director Melina Matsoukas, who directed Queen Bey’s powerful “Formation” video.

While there are no confirmed details on what Jay and Bey were filming, the pair recently announced their upcoming joint On The Run II tour, so there’s a good chance that this trip to Jamaica could be visuals for the tour or possibly even material for another visual album, seeing as Beyoncé seems to have a penchant for dropping those when you least expect them.

Until more updates come from the Knowles-Carter camp on what this trip to Jamaica is really for, feast your eyes on Bey and Jay riding a motorbike together below.