Winter Storm Toby Looks Crazy From Space

Winter Storm Toby looks absolutely massive from outer space, confirming it’s a serious storm that will continue to bear down on major East Coast cities throughout the day Wednesday.

Satellite imagery shows Toby moving rapidly across the globe, with thick white cloud cover engulfing the East coast as it moves forward. Despite Tuesday being the first day of spring, this is the fourth Nor’easter to slam the East Coast within a three week time period.

AccuWeather is calling Winter Storm Toby a “long-duration storm” that will bring “heavy, wet snow in parts of the Northeast” and warns there is a risk of downed trees, regional power outages and moderate coastal flooding across the region.

“Anyone from just north of Baltimore to Philadelphia, New York City and close to Boston may easily pick up 6-12 inches of snow with the storm with locally higher amounts,” AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Rich Putnam said on AccuWeather.com.

The double-barrel weather system will also bring snow as far West as Kentucky and Indiana Wednesday.

The Weather Channel said Winter Storm Toby could be one of the “heaviest snowstorms this late in the season” throughout the Northeast corridor and is “quickly intensifying in the mid-Atlantic states and Northeast.”

Travel delays and power outages aside, the Twitter-verse is having a field day with Winter Storm Toby, with many users tweeting memes about the character Toby Flenderson on the hit TV show The Office.