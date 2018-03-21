Stephen Colbert Can't Believe That Facebook Took Away the 'One Skill' Trump Had

By Megan McCluskey
10:57 AM EDT

In the midst of Facebook’s massive data scandal, Stephen Colbert is having to come to terms with the fact that President Donald Trump’s nicknaming abilities may not be what he thought they were.

During the opening monologue of Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert gave a brief rundown of the ongoing controversy, explaining how Cambridge Analytica—a data and political analysis firm that has ties to Trump’s election campaign—collected the private information of 50 million Americans using Mark Zuckerberg’s social network.

He then aired hidden camera footage from Britain’s Channel 4 of Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix revealing that the firm was behind Trump’s infamous nickname for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, “Crooked Hillary.”

“Wait, wait! They made up Crooked Hillary,” Colbert exclaimed. “Coming up with demeaning nicknames was the one skill we knew Trump had. You can’t take that away from the man.”

Watch the full clip below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE