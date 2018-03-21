England’s Queen Elizabeth II is turning 92 years old on April 21. But just because she’s into her tenth decade of life doesn’t mean the party will be low-key. On the contrary, the U.K. royal — the world’s longest-reigning monarch — continues to get more relevant by the year.

Case in point: for her big birthday celebration this year, the BBC is throwing her an epic concert party, starring special guests Sting and Shaggy (who are releasing a joint album the day before), icon Kylie Minogue and teen singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes for starters. They’ll be joined by British rapper Craig David, Sir Tom Jones, pop singer Anne-Marie and the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Not a bad lineup for a casual birthday bash! But the best part is that the concert, which is broadcast on the BBC in the U.K., is also open to guests who can snag tickets to the Royal Albert Hall event. (They start at about $32 per ticket at the low end, and there are still some available.)

As for bold-named attendees, besides the Queen herself? It’s unclear who will show up — Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third royal baby is expected right around the time of the show. It’s also anyone’s guess if in-demand couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stop by, kicking off their one-month countdown to their royal wedding in May.

What is certain, however, is that not many 92-year-olds get to have such a hot ticket for their birthday. Between her front-row fashion cred and now this, it’s official: the Queen is getting cooler every year.