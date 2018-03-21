He may not be a household name, but Guillermo Haro is a star — at least as far as Google is concerned.

The March 21 Google Doodle is devoted to the vaunted Mexican astronomer, in honor of what would have been his 105th birthday. The celestial Doodle shows constellations spelling out Google’s name, with Haro’s face, illuminated in the night sky, serving as the second “O.”

Here are five things to know about celebrated scientist Guillermo Haro.

1. Guillermo Haro discovered Herbig-Haro objects

Perhaps Guillermo Haro’s largest astronomical finding, and the one that bears his name, is the Herbig-Haro object. The term refers to planetary matter formed by the birth of a new star, according to Discover magazine.

2. …And flare stars in Orion’s Belt

Orion’s Belt, a constellation made up of three sister stars, is among the most recognizable celestial shapes out there. We have Guillermo Haro to thank for discovering flare stars, or red and blue bright stars, near those that make up Orion’s Belt, as well in as several other areas, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

3. Guillermo Haro was the first Mexican elected to the Royal Astronomical Society

Haro, who was born in Mexico in 1913, was honored for his contributions to the field of astronomy in 1959, when he became the first Mexican elected to the prestigious Royal Astronomical Society, according to Google.

4. Haro advanced science in Mexico

In 1960, Guillermo Haro became the first president of the brand new Mexican Academy of Sciences, an organization which he helped found, according to the Royal Astronomical Society. Haro also founded the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics, in 1971, to help support science students as they advance professionally, according to Google.

5. Haro didn’t always plan to be an astronomer

Despite his numerous contributions to the field of astronomy, Guillermo Haro actually graduated from the University of Mexico with a degree in philosophy. It was only after he graduated that he turned his interests to astronomy, paving the way for his career full of achievements.