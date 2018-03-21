The Austin Serial Bombing Suspect Is Dead, Police Chief Says

By Associated Press
Updated: March 21, 2018 6:12 AM ET

Austin’s police chief says the serial bombing suspect who has terrified Texas’ capital city this month is dead.

Police Chief Brian Manley said early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device in his vehicle as SWAT team members were closing in. He says one of the SWAT officers also shot at the vehicle.

Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He says the suspect’s name won’t be released until his next of kin are notified.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.

