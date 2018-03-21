The internet’s debate about the true color of tennis balls just went pro.

Nothing splits the internet like a good “The Dress”-like argument and it turns out the tennis ball is a polarizing piece of sports equipment. Is it yellow or green?

This debate started like all of the greats with a Twitter poll. Depending on who you ask, some people firmly believe the fuzzy balls are yellow, green, chartreuse, lime green, or neon yellow.

Surely, the world’s number one ranking men’s tennis player, Roger Federer, could settle things once and for all. That’s what one man thought when the GOAT was greeting fans in Chicago Monday, so he asked him to weigh in.

“Hey Roger, are tennis balls green or yellow?” the man asked in a video that has gone viral.

Not missing a beat, Federer answered with complete certitude.

“They’re yellow!” he said with a smile.

The guy has 20 Grand Slam titles under his belt. He must have collected more tennis ball expertise throughout his glittering career than the average internet expert.

Be that as it may, his decisive response only revved the debate up even more.

People continue to argue about it with the passion usually reserved for high school productions of Inherit the Wind.

Thank the color perception phenomenon for the strong differences of opinion. It all boils down to the way we perceive light.

For what it’s worth (not much at this point) most tennis ball manufacturers would side with Federer.

See some of the takes below.

For some the question is a real eye opener.