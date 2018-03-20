Ex-Playboy Model Wants to Speak About Alleged Relationship With President Trump
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Karen McDougal, Playboy Playmate of the Year 1998 attend Playboy's Super Saturday Night Party presented by Bacardi at Sagamore Hotel on February 6, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Bacardi)
Bennett Raglin—2010 Bennett Raglin
By Associated Press
4:11 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer.

The lawsuit alleges that McDougal was paid $150,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign for the rights to her story of an affair, but the story never ran.

McDougal’s lawsuit alleges that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, was secretly involved in her discussions with the tabloid’s parent company, American Media, Inc.

American Media has said it didn’t find McDougal’s account of an affair with Trump credible and paid her to write fitness columns.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.

