(WASHINGTON) — Sen. John McCain is criticizing President Donald Trump for commending Vladimir Putin for his re-election to a fourth six-year term as Russia’s leader.

The Arizona Republican says, “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.”

McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, also says that by doing so Trump has “insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future.”

McCain has previously called Putin a murderer and a thug. He’s also pressed the Trump administration to respond aggressively to Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.