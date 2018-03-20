Although George R.R. Martin fans may still have a while to wait until The Winds of Winter—the long-awaited sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series—finally hits shelves, there’s now a new project from the Game of Thrones author to look forward to.

Based on Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name, Nightflyers is a 10-episode space horror series that is set to air on Syfy this fall and will chronicle a group of scientists’ harrowing encounter with an alien race 75 years in the future.

“Nightflyers is a haunted house story on a starship,” Martin explains in a first-look video for the show that dropped on Tuesday. “It’s like Psycho in space.”

The series will star Gretchen Mol as Dr. Agatha Matheson, Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Sam Strike as Thale and Jodie Turner-Smith as Melantha Jhirl with Jeff Buhler as showrunner.

Watch the full preview below.