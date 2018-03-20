Beatles drummer Ringo Starr had a busy day: he was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in a ceremony at London’s Buckingham Palace. The honor was bestowed upon the famous musician, real name Richard Starkey, by none other than expecting father Prince William in an event called an “investiture.” (The knighthood was announced back in December. The grounds? “Services to music.”)

This is not the first time Ringo has had a brush with royalty; the whole Beatles crew were introduced to the Queen back in 1965, when they received all became Members of the British Order, called an MBE. Starr, who is one of two remaining members of the Beatles, was beat to the knighthood punch by bandmate Paul McCartney, who received the title “Sir” in 1997. They are the only two Beatles to be knighted; George Harrison and John Lennon passed away in 2001 and 1980, respectively.

But just because the honor is coming late doesn’t mean Ringo isn’t appreciating it fully. When asked by the BBC about his plans for the medal that goes along with the title, Ringo had the best answer. “I’ll be wearing it at breakfast,” he joked to reporters. As for whether he’ll want people to call him “Sir Ringo” from now on? He hasn’t come to a decision yet on that front — but he fully expects respect. “I expect you to use it,” he told a reporter.

Yep, just another day in the life filled with peace, love and royal accolades.