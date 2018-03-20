Judge Temporarily Blocks Mississippi Ban on Abortions After 15 Weeks
Kami Bullock (L) and Barbara Beavers outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., on March 8, 2018
Rogelio V. Solis—AP
By Associated Press
1:55 PM EDT

(JACKSON, Miss.) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking a new Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order requested by the state’s only abortion clinic. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1510 on Monday, and it became law immediately.

Dr. Sacheen Carr-Ellis of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization said in court papers filed Monday that a woman 15 weeks or more pregnant was scheduled for a Tuesday afternoon abortion.

The law and responding challenge set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.

