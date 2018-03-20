President Trump Congratulates Vladimir Putin on Election Victory
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam on Nov. 11, 2017
Jorge Silva—AP
By Associated Press
12:28 PM EDT

(MOSCOW) — The Kremlin says U.S. President Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on re-election.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two presidents also spoke Tuesday about the need to coordinate efforts to limit the arms race and closer cooperation on strategic stability and counter-terrorism.

The statement says they also expressed satisfaction with the apparent easing of tensions over North Korea’s weapons program.

The Kremlin said the two leaders also discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the 7-year Syrian war and talked about a possible bilateral meeting.

Russia has repeatedly said it hoped for better ties with the U.S. under Trump. Relations between the two countries instead have remained tense amid the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the investigations of whether there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

