Man Found Running Through Burning House With 2 Dead Bodies Inside, Police Say

By Associated Press
11:58 AM EDT

(RIVERVIEW, Fla.) — Deputies responding to a call about shots fired in Florida found a man running through a burning house where a woman and two children had been attacked.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s statement says the woman and a young girl were fatally shot and a young boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The man, they said, was initially cooperative but turned combative after deputies confronted him.

Deputies first spotted the woman dead outside a neighbor’s front door early Monday in Riverview, near Tampa. Then they saw the flames next door, and found the other victims inside. They said the girl was about 9 and appeared to have died of upper-body wounds. The boy was about 11.

The sheriff’s statement says deputies believe all involved are in custody.

