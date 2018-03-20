Coyote Mauls Woman and Leaves Her 'Drenched in Blood,' Police Say

By Associated Press
11:29 AM EDT

(BROOKVILLE, Pa.) — Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and “drenched in blood.”

Brookville borough police say a night shift employee of an assisted living community was attacked around midnight Sunday while she was walking in the area. The Courier Express reports the animal attacked her from a nearby bush, biting her numerous times.

Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle says the woman was “drenched in blood” and required over 20 stitches and a rabies vaccination. He says the woman may also need reconstructive surgery.

Brookville is about 80 miles (about 130 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

