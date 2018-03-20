The Senate Could Soon Have a Record Number of Women Thanks to Mississippi
State Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks about the positive actions of her department to protect and enhance the lot of the state's farmers during her address at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., . Known as "Mississippi's Giant Houseparty," the fair is an annual gathering where hundreds of extended families live in brightly painted cabins for more than a week and among the featured events are two days of political speaking Neshoba County Fair, Philadelphia, USA - 27 Jul 2017
AP—REX/Shutterstock
By Alan Fram / AP
11:47 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Three Mississippi Republicans tell The Associated Press that the state’s governor will appoint Cindy Hyde-Smith to fill the Senate vacancy that will soon be created when veteran Sen. Thad Cochran retires.

Hyde-Smith is the state’s agriculture commissioner. She will be Mississippi’s first female U.S. senator.

Once appointed, Hyde-Smith would immediately run for re-election for the nearly three years remaining in Cochran’s term. That special election will be Nov. 6.

Hyde-Smith is expected to be backed by the national and Mississippi GOP establishment against challenges from insurgent Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democrats.

One source said Gov. Phil Bryant was expected to announce his selection of Hyde-Smith as early as Wednesday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record before the announcement.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE