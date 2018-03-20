Winter Storm Toby, the fourth Nor’easter in less than three weeks, is set to wallop the storm-ravaged East Coast with a fresh blanket of snow just in time for the first day of spring.

The good news is Winter Storm Toby is not expected to be as powerful as previous Nor’easters earlier this month, according to The Weather Channel. But it still could bring more than a foot of snow to various major cities along the East Coast like New York City.

As of Tuesday morning, Winter Storm Toby was already wreaking havoc on the south — bringing hail, heavy winds and tornado warnings to Florida and Georgia. It will make its way up the East Coast Tuesday night, with the brunt of Winter Storm Toby happening during the day Wednesday.

Airports are already bracing for the bad weather — with many airlines cancelling flights and waiving change fees due to Winter Storm Toby.

Here’s what you need to know about when Winter Storm Toby will hit and how much snow is expected from the Nor’easter:

What’s the difference between a ‘Winter Storm Watch’ and a ‘Winter Storm Warning’?

Winter storm warnings for Storm Toby have been issued for a broad swath of the East Coast ranging from eastern Massachusetts to the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina; (that area includes the cities of Boston, Providence, Hartford, New York City, the Tri-State area and Philadelphia.)

Winter storm warnings are upgrades from winter storm “watches,” which have been issued in Washington D.C. and Baltimore metro areas.

There are three types of winter warnings issued by the National Weather Service: watches, warnings and advisories. Warnings and advisories are both upgrades in severity from the initial “watch.” A “warning” is the most severe of the three, indicating expected heavy snow of 6 inches in 12 hours or 8 inches in 24 hours, and blizzard conditions for “at least three hours,” according to the NWS’s website. An advisory indicates between 3 to 5 inches of snow within 12 hours.

Winter weather advisories have currently been issued from parts of Indiana and Kentucky to western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to The Weather Channel.

How will Winter Storm Toby affect New York City?

The National Weather Service New York predicted Winter Storm Toby will take effect after midnight on Tuesday, with the potential for up to 14 inches of snow in some areas. Strong winds are expected, in addition to “heavy wet snow,” according to the NWS New York Twitter account.

The storm is expected to linger throughout the day Wednesday, and be done by roughly 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

How will Winter Storm Toby affect the South?

Tornado watches have been issued for much of Florida and parts of Georgia in the wake of Winter Storm Toby, as those areas prepare for hail and violent winds.

The Weather Channel issued a tornado watch for the Southeast Tuesday morning. “Tornado watch issued for parts of northern/central Florida and far southeast Georgia until 7 pm EDT,” a Weather Channel spokesperson tweeted.