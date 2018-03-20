IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
1. Why the dry-cleaning industry is drying up.
By Allie Volpe at Racked
2. Did gerrymandering help polarize American politics?
By Peter Feuerherd in JSTOR Daily
3. Why didn’t environmentalists sound the alarm about natural gas?
By Bill McKibben in Yale Environment 360
4. How a long line of ‘worst-case scenarios’ at Facebook put our privacy at risk.
By Josh Constine in TechCrunch
5. There’s another opioid crisis: Shortages are causing medical mistakes and unmanaged pain.
By Pauline Bartolone at Kaiser Health News
