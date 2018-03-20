J.K. Rowling has long used social media as a way to act as a support system for her fans. So when one Harry Potter reader reached out for advice on dealing with tough times, it was no surprise that the author was quick to offer some words of wisdom.

Rowling took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who was curious about the books that serve as her own personal Harry Potter—a.k.a. the books she turns to for comfort when she’s feeling down. “To tell you the truth, when I’m really stressed or overwhelmed I turn to biographies of people who’ve led turbulent lives,” she wrote. “I find it soothing and inspiring to read about people who’ve endured and overcome.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Rowling has spoken openly about her mental health and depression. “I have never been remotely ashamed of having been depressed. Never,” she told a student journalist at Edinburgh University in 2008. “What’s to be ashamed of? I went through a really rough time and I am quite proud that I got out of that.”