Although Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have emphatically denied that they’re dating, they couldn’t convince Ellen DeGeneres otherwise.

The Canadian ice dancing pair, who captured the hearts and hopes of Winter Olympics viewers everywhere this year with their sizzling chemistry and risqué routines, have long been speculated to be in a relationship, something that they both deny. After the two-time Olympic gold medalists’ fans campaigned on social media for the couple to appear on The Ellen Show, DeGeneres wasted no time in asking the burning question that everyone wanted to know: “Are you a couple?”

To the disappointment of fans everywhere, Virtue responded that they were not, noting that it was “a compliment…that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable.”

Virtue also joked that if the pair were a couple, The Ellen Show would be the perfect place to reveal it to the world.

Virtue and Moir, who have known each other for 20 years, also obliged DeGeneres by playing a game of “The Definitely Not Dating Game,” where they had to guess each other’s answers to questions like: “What is Tessa’s guilty pleasure?” or “Does Scott like to wear boxers or briefs?” For a couple that denies being in a relationship, Tessa and Scott were uncannily accurate with their answers.

Watch the full clip below.