There has been a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

Authorities confirmed that Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, about 70 miles south of Washington, D.C, went into lockdown around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

About 15 minutes later the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the “the event is contained.”

“There has been an incident at Great Mills High School,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School.”

Students are currently being evacuated and bused to nearby Leonardtown High School, where parents can pick up there children.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Associated Press there are injuries, but did not provide further details about the number of injuries or the severity of them.

The St. Mary’s County Public School system said on its homepage that there had been a shooting at the school, and that the school was on lock down, but the incident had been contained.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said his office was monitoring the situation, and that Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement. “Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents were en route to the school.

Eyewitnesses and students began posting firsthand accounts on Twitter Tuesday morning. “There was a loud sound and everyone started screaming and running,” one Twitter user, Mollie Davis, who appeared to be a student told a reporter on Twitter.