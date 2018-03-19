Missing U.S. College Student Found Dead in Bermuda

By Associated Press
Updated: March 20, 2018 12:29 PM ET | Originally published: March 19, 2018

(HAMILTON, Bermuda) — A Bermuda bar owner says a Pennsylvania student did not appear to be drunk before he disappeared. Mark Dombroski, 19, was found dead Monday at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.

Frank Arnold, owner of the Dog House bar, says Dombroski “was not sober, but he was not intoxicated.”

 

American college student Mark Dombroski disappeared on March 18, 2018
Bermuda Police Service/AP

He says that Dombroski’s parents had been to the bar on Sunday to look through hours of closed-circuit television footage.

A cause of death has not been released and forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found. Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE