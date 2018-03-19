(HAMILTON, Bermuda) — A Bermuda bar owner says a Pennsylvania student did not appear to be drunk before he disappeared. Mark Dombroski, 19, was found dead Monday at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.
Frank Arnold, owner of the Dog House bar, says Dombroski “was not sober, but he was not intoxicated.”
Bermuda Police Service/AP
He says that Dombroski’s parents had been to the bar on Sunday to look through hours of closed-circuit television footage.
A cause of death has not been released and forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found. Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.