Missing American College Student Found Dead in Bermuda

(HAMILTON, Bermuda) — Police officials in Bermuda are confirming that they have found the body of missing U.S. student Mark Dombroski.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Services declined to provide certain details, include how authorities believe he may have died during a visit to the British Island territory.

The discovery of his body was announced at a news conference in the British island territory after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old’s family, volunteers and local authorities.