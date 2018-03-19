Missing American College Student Found Dead in Bermuda
James Howard, acting Assistant Police Commissioner of Bermuda Police Services, gives a press conference regarding missing American college student Mark Dombroski in Hamilton, Bermuda, on March 19, 2018
Blaire Simmons—The Royal Gazette/AP
By Associated Press
Updated: March 19, 2018 5:03 PM ET

(HAMILTON, Bermuda) — Police officials in Bermuda are confirming that they have found the body of missing U.S. student Mark Dombroski.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Services declined to provide certain details, include how authorities believe he may have died during a visit to the British Island territory.

The discovery of his body was announced at a news conference in the British island territory after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old’s family, volunteers and local authorities.

American college student Mark Dombroski disappeared on March 18, 2018
Bermuda Police Service/AP

 

