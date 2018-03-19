A woman has gone viral after effectively destroying her male competition, then celebrating her victory with the utmost insouciance during a cotton candy eating contest.

A clip of Chinese tv show I’m the Winner showing the intense competition between this hero of a woman who was hosting the show and her hapless opponent/co-host was shared to Chinese social media platform Weibo; according to Buzzfeed, the clip has been watched more than 16 million times on Weibo since it was first published.

The momentous feat was then shared on Twitter, where it garnered plenty of admiration and awe from the collective minds of the Internet, who took to social media to share their feelings about it.